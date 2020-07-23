99 new corona cases reported in Indore

Indore: Its exact four months since Covid-19 arrived in city on March 24. In these four months it has been on the rise with no sign of dissipating in near future as 99 more cases were reported on Thursday taking tally to 6,556. With one more death, the tally rose to 302 and death rate to 4.61%.

On Thursday, 1,565 samples were tested and 1,444 returned negative taking the rate of positive patients to 6.33%.

“A 65-year-old man of Solanki Nagar, succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,26,835 had been tested till Thursday night and 6,556 of them were found positive.

“We have taken 1,223 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1,705 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4,549 patients have been discharged so far.