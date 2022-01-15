98 new cases take Ratlam tally to 433, reports of 1,223 samples pending

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ninety-eight new cases were detected in a day in Ratlam on Friday.

As per the sample reports shared by the Government Medical College (GMC) Laboratory the total number of active cases has gone up to 433 patients while reports of 1,223 sample is still pending.

New cases were detected in urban, rural and tribal belt of the district.

Collector Kumar Purushottam has directed the medical stores to share details of the purchasers of the corona kits.

Private hospitals have been directed to send persons approaching them for corona tests to the testing centers.

Administration is facing vaccine hesitancy aomong parents of the children in age group of 15 to 17 years age. SDM Ratlam rural Kritika Bhimawad said that efforts are on to convince them. In Ratlam city 2,500 school dropouts were vaccinated, claimed SDM Abhishek Gehlot.

During a meet of district administration Joara MLA laid stress on the vaccination of the school dropouts. A press release said that district collector Kumar Purushottam has issued directives to register FIR against the school management if 100% vaccination is not achieved in particular school.

SDM Ratlam city Gehlot served notices to four schools whose representatives did not attend the meet organised by the administration to review the progress in the vaccination. Two-day special drive commenced from Saturday in the district for the vaccination of the children.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 10:48 PM IST