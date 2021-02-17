95 test Covid positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 95 patients tested positive out of 1,728 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 5.5% and total number of positive patients reached 58364. No death was reported in last 24 hrs. According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Wednesday was 814586. As many as 1620 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. Dept took 1735 samples including 1391 for RTPCR test. As many as 435 patients are getting in the city. Total 57002 patients have been discharged so far.