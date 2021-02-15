93 test Covid positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 93 persons tested positive out of 1947 sample reports received on Monday. Number of positive case increased for the fourth consecutive day. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 4.78% and the total number of positive patients reached 58180. No death was reported.

According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Monday was 8,10,809. As many as 1850 samples were tested negative on Monday. Department has taken 1943 more samples for testing including 1670 RTPCR As many as 372 patients are under treatment in the city. Total 56881 patients have been discharged so far.