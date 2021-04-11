923 new cases, 6 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 923 patients tested positive out of 6476 samples on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 14.25%. Total number of positive patients reached 79,434. Six deaths were reported taking the toll to 1005.

According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Sunday was 9,93,307. As many as 5257 samples were tested negative on Sunday. Department took 5858 more samples for testing-- 3298 RTPCR and 2560 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 7917 patients are getting treatment in city. Total 70512 patients have been discharged so far.