91 more test positive as corona claims 3 more lives in Indore

Indore: Ninety-one more people tested positive on Sunday, taking Indore's corona tally to 7,646 and rate of positive patients to 5.1%. During the day, 1,815 samples were put to test and 1,698 of them returned negative.

Besides, two more deaths were reported on Sunday, taking toll in city to 317.

A 57-year-old man of Goyal Nagar and a 47-year-old woman of Bungalow Ploeden Road, succumbed to the disease.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,41,562 samples have been tested till Sunday night and 7,646 of them returned positive.

"We have taken 2029 more samples," acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said.

As many as 2,094 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 5,235 patients have been discharged so far.

Gwalior reported 129 positive cases in a single day and Jabalpur 65 as state's percentage of positive cases reached 5.9 on Sunday. . State's tally on Sunday evening stood at 33,708 positive cases. With 10 deaths reported in last 24 hours, toll now stands at 886. As per health department 1,094 tested positive on Sunday.