89 test positive, one death in Indore

Indore: As many as 89 patients tested positive out of 1597 sample reports received on Sunday.Number of positive case increased for the third consecutive day. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 5.57% and the total number of positive cases reached 58087. One death was reported taking toll to 927. According to the bulletin, total sample reports received till Sunday was 8,08,862 and 1505 samples were tested negative on Sunday. Dept has taken 1742 more samples for testing including 595 RTPCR samples. As many as 340 patients are getting treatment in city. Total 56820 have been discharged so far.