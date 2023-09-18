7th Annual Conference Society Of Minimal Invasive Cardiovascular And Thoracic Surgeons Of India | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Describing the advancement in technologies the nation has achieved with time, Dr Yugal Mishra concentrated on the role of robotic technologies in making surgeries easier to perform.

He discussed this during Sunday's concluding ceremony of the seventh annual conference of the Society of Minimal Invasive Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of India.

Mishra said, “In modern times, treatment has become much easier with robotic technology. Earlier a big incision had to be made for surgery, however, now surgery through small incisions has also started.

Earlier the heart valve had to be replaced, but with the help of new technologies, it is now being repaired. This does not cause much trouble to the patients.”

Dr Manish Porwal said that more than 350 experts from India and abroad had participated in the three-day conference. Experts from Canada, Singapore, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Japan, Ireland, England, and Scotland participated in the forum.

Consuming coarse grains beneficial for preventing heart diseases

Experts said that the consumption of coarse grains is beneficial for health. It also protects from heart diseases. The experts said, “Earlier everyone used to consume this, hence they remained healthy. Now people eat flour, due to which blood sugar increases rapidly. People should shift their consumption from flour to coarse grains regularly.”