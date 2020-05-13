79-year-old patient jumps to death in COVID-19 Hospital in Indore

“Patient was admitted under suspicion of COVID-19 but his samples were tested negative. He was getting treatment of pneumonia and his conditions was stable,” in-charge of MTH Dr VP Pandey said. He said that the patient might have had depression but he never shared the same with the doctors.

“He was talking normally to other patients before jumping from the building. We have been providing help of psychiatrists to the patients and even started phone call facility for them to talk to their family members so that they don’t feel lonely in the hospital,” Dr Pandey added. Police have been investigating the case and trying to learn about reasons of him to take such harsh step.