79-year-old patient jumps to death in COVID-19 Hospital in Indore

Indore: A 79-year-old patient, admitted to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital, jumped to death from the fourth floor of the hospital on Wednesday. He was admitted to the hospital on April 24 in suspicion of COVID-19 but his reports were tested negative.
Satyapal Rai, resident of Katju Colony, jumped from the fourth floor of the hospital at 8:30 am on Wednesday morning. He fell on the window shade of second floor. His body was sent for autopsy to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.
“Patient was admitted under suspicion of COVID-19 but his samples were tested negative. He was getting treatment of pneumonia and his conditions was stable,” in-charge of MTH Dr VP Pandey said. He said that the patient might have had depression but he never shared the same with the doctors.
“He was talking normally to other patients before jumping from the building. We have been providing help of psychiatrists to the patients and even started phone call facility for them to talk to their family members so that they don’t feel lonely in the hospital,” Dr Pandey added. Police have been investigating the case and trying to learn about reasons of him to take such harsh step.
