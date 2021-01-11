76 test positive, no death in Indore

Indore: As many as 76 patients tested positive out of 4712 sample reports received on Monday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 1.61% and total number of positive patients reached 56704. No deaths were reported in city . Toll remains at 910.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday was 713915. As many as 4628 samples were tested negative on Monday. Department has taken 4756 more samples for testing including 2152 for RTPCR. As many as 2203 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 53591 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 123 patients discharged as well.