74 new corona cases reported in Indore

Indore: Seventy-four new cases were reported on Tuesday in the city taking Indore tally t0 7,132 and rate of positive cases to 6.41%. During the day, 1,155 samples were tested and 1,053 of them returned negative.

Besides, two more deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking toll to 308 and death rate to 4.32%.

“An 70-year-old woman of Mahesh Nagar and 67-year-old Dr Anil Hardia of Chhawani was an Ayurveda practitioner, succumbed to the disease during treatment,” CMHO said.

Dr Hardia is the sixth doctor to succumb to the virus in the city. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, 1,33,755 samples were tested till Tuesday night and 7,132 of them were found positive.

“We have taken 1,059 more samples,” he added.

As many as 2,016 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 4,808 patients have been discharged so far.