737 test positive, 2 deaths in Indore

Indore: There is no relief for citizens from increasing Coronvirus as 737 positive cases found on Saturday out of 4,727 samples. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 15.59%. Total number of positive patients reached 72,436. Two deaths were reported taking the toll to 971 so far.

According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 9,45,012. As many as 3,971 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

Department took 4313 more samples for testing--3291 RTPCR and 1022 RAT. As many as 5209 patients are getting tratment in the city. Total 66256 patients have been discharged so far.