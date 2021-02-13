73 test positive, 2 deaths in Indore

INDORE: As many as 73 patients tested positive out of 1,756 sample reports received on Saturday. Number of positive cases is increasing for last two days while deaths were also reported after 13 days.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 4.16% and the total number of positive cases reached 57,998. Two deaths were reported taking the toll to 926. According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 8,07,265. As many as 1673 samples were tested negative on Saturday. Department has taken 1,775 more samples including 1547 for RTPCR for testing. As many as 291 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 56781 patients have been discharged so far.