65-Year-Old Woman Safely Reunited With Family In Neemuch

A 65-year-old woman united with family | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming incident from Neemuch district, a 65-year-old woman who had lost her way home was found near the Jhanjharwada village in Thana Baghana area.

The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday when the state-level police control room Dial-100 Bhopal received a distress call at around 10 pm. Acting swiftly, a Dial-100 vehicle stationed in the Baghana police station area was dispatched to assist.

Constable Aajat Shatru, lady constable Shivangi Gaur, and pilot Lakhan Singh promptly arrived at the scene and took the elderly woman, and identified as Kamla Bai Gurjar, under their protection. Initially, the woman was unable to provide accurate information about her whereabouts. However, with the help of locals, the police team discovered that she belonged to Gwaldevia village.

Police Team Locates Woman's Village

The Dial-112/100 team transported her safely in an FRV vehicle to her village, where she was reunited with her family after proper identification and verification. The grateful family praised the police for their timely assistance and expressed their deep appreciation for the Dial-112/100 service that ensured Kamla Bai’s safe return home late at night.