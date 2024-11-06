 ₹62 Cr To Be Spent On Power Infra For Simhastha In Madhya Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore₹62 Cr To Be Spent On Power Infra For Simhastha In Madhya Pradesh

₹62 Cr To Be Spent On Power Infra For Simhastha In Madhya Pradesh

Additional investments of Rs 18.36 crore will fund the development of an 80 km 11 KV line network and interconnections linked to a new sub-station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming Simhastha-2028, investments in electricity infrastructure are underway with projects totalling Rs 62 crore approved by the state government.

MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has been tasked with implementing these projects, which are expected to enhance power reliability and cater to the anticipated increase in demand during the festival.

Read Also
Prime Table Tennis League Expands To Madhya Pradesh For Its First Season In Indore
article-image

West Discom managing director Rajni Singh shared details of the key projects, which include the construction of four 33/11 KV electricity grids in and around Ujjain with an investment of around Rs 30 crore.

These grids will be strategically located near Nanakheda, Chardham Temple Mahakal Lok, Sadaval Ujjarkheda Hanuman Temple and Valmiki Dham area to ensure efficient power distribution.

FPJ Shorts
IPL Auction 2025: Talking Points And Highlights Ahead Of Mega Auction
IPL Auction 2025: Talking Points And Highlights Ahead Of Mega Auction
Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into Believers'
Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into Believers'
Gujarat: 3 People Die After Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand; Visuals Surface
Gujarat: 3 People Die After Under-Construction Bridge Part Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Collapses In Anand; Visuals Surface
VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi
VIDEO: Kartik Aaryan Can't Stop Blushing As Fans Ask 'Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe Ho?' In Varanasi

Additional investments of Rs 18.36 crore will fund the development of an 80 km 11 KV line network and interconnections linked to a new sub-station. Besides, Rs 4.50 crore will be allocated to set up a 33 KV line network spanning 10 km enhancing connectivity with another new sub-station. Plans also include laying an underground cable network in Omkareshwar at an outlay of more than Rs 10 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhath Pooja Day 2: Dosti Roti & Gur Ki Kheer Served As 'Kharna' Prasad

Chhath Pooja Day 2: Dosti Roti & Gur Ki Kheer Served As 'Kharna' Prasad

₹62 Cr To Be Spent On Power Infra For Simhastha In Madhya Pradesh

₹62 Cr To Be Spent On Power Infra For Simhastha In Madhya Pradesh

Elephant Deaths: Madhya Pradesh Officials To Be Sent For Training In States With High Jumbo...

Elephant Deaths: Madhya Pradesh Officials To Be Sent For Training In States With High Jumbo...

Prime Table Tennis League Expands To Madhya Pradesh For Its First Season In Indore

Prime Table Tennis League Expands To Madhya Pradesh For Its First Season In Indore

Indore: 150 To Receive Free Prosthetics Between November 14 To 19; 300 More To Be Selected

Indore: 150 To Receive Free Prosthetics Between November 14 To 19; 300 More To Be Selected