₹62 Cr To Be Spent On Power Infra For Simhastha In Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming Simhastha-2028, investments in electricity infrastructure are underway with projects totalling Rs 62 crore approved by the state government.

MP West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has been tasked with implementing these projects, which are expected to enhance power reliability and cater to the anticipated increase in demand during the festival.

Read Also Prime Table Tennis League Expands To Madhya Pradesh For Its First Season In Indore

West Discom managing director Rajni Singh shared details of the key projects, which include the construction of four 33/11 KV electricity grids in and around Ujjain with an investment of around Rs 30 crore.

These grids will be strategically located near Nanakheda, Chardham Temple Mahakal Lok, Sadaval Ujjarkheda Hanuman Temple and Valmiki Dham area to ensure efficient power distribution.

Additional investments of Rs 18.36 crore will fund the development of an 80 km 11 KV line network and interconnections linked to a new sub-station. Besides, Rs 4.50 crore will be allocated to set up a 33 KV line network spanning 10 km enhancing connectivity with another new sub-station. Plans also include laying an underground cable network in Omkareshwar at an outlay of more than Rs 10 crore.