609 test Covid +ve, 2 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 609 patients tested positive out of 3,620 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 16.82 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 68,400. Two deaths were reported taking the toll to 957 so far. According to the CMHO bulletin, reports of total samples received till Sunday was 9,19,404. As many as 2992 samples were tested negative on Sunday. The department collected 3520 more samples for testing--3322 RTPCR and 198 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 3286 patients are getting treatment in the city. Total 64,157 patients have been discharged so far.