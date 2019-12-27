60-day long mandala puja: Special prayers offered, procession taken out

Indore: Nalpothunu puja with 16 types of prayers was performed on the 41st day of 60-day long mandala puja at Lord Ayyappa temple in Mahalaxmi Nagar on Friday. Devotees from Malayali community joined the celebrations in large numbers and participated in the day-long prayers. Lord Ayyappa’s idol was decorated with flowers and ornaments.

“The 41st day of mandala puja is of prime importance,” Tankappam Panicker, one of the devotees, said. President of temple society Sajan Panicker said the day-long celebrations and prayers started at 6 am. “16 types of prayers were offered starting from Udayasthamana puja,” he said.

Out of the 16, 12 were morning prayers and four were evening prayers. A procession of Lord Ayyappa's Talapoli was taken out by devotees in the evening. Everyone was dressed in traditional attire for the procession and sang hyms. The procession was taken out from Mahalaxmi temple to Ayyappa temple.

A programme of devotional songs by Bhajan Samrat Murali Panickar and A Janardhan Panickar was organised at the temple after the procession. “The 60-day mandala puja will conclude on Makar Sankranti, that is, on January 14,” devotee Mohan Nair said.