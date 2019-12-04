60 % BSNL staff in Indore district get ‘disconnected’

Indore: Around 60 percent of the staff of the debt ridden Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in the district, while overall 55 percent of the employees in the state have taken VRS.

The figures emerged on the last day of the scheme on Tuesday.

Skeptical over the future of BSNL, the employees and officers of the PSU took up the offer from the day it was launched on November 4. In just 8 days of launching the scheme over 50% officers-employees posted in the district as well in the state had embraced the scheme. Due to the generous terms of the VRS, and fear that things would become worse for BSNL, a large number of employees opted for the scheme. It has shattered all previous records in terms of response.

There are 722 total staff (officer plus employees) in the district and 6082 in the State, out of which 428 and 3313 respectively opted VRS. This figures stands at 59.27% and 54.47%.

BSNL is offering the VRS benefits as per the Gujarat model. Under the scheme average 35 days of working is considered for the service done and average 25 days working for the remaining years of the service. On this basis the amount of ex-gratia is being calculated. Those who opted VRS will get the pension plus ex-gratia amount. January 31, 2020 will be the last day of working for the staff who have opted VRS.

Response of VRS in State:

Numbers Indore MP

Total staff 722 6082

Eligible 537 4349

VRS opted 428 3 313

% of VRS opted 59.27 54.47