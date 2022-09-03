6 cops including TI suspended for custodial death; Judicial probe initiated

Manpur / Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Six police personnel including Manpur police station in-charge Vijay singh Sisodia, one sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors and two constables were suspended in connection with the custodial death of Arjun Singare.

Superintendent of police (rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde addressing media persons at the Manpur police station said that those who were suspended include sub-inspector Kamal Uikey, ASI Dinesh Verma, ASI Nirbhay Singh and two constables after prima facie they have been found guilty. Besides, a judicial inquiry of this case was also initiated and further course of action will be taken based on the outcome of the inquiry, SP Virde said. Later the TI too was suspended, Virde said.

Earlier, on Friday night Manpur police team apprehend Arjun, 19, a resident of Gittiphoda locality. Arjun was a wanted criminal and as many as six cases have been registered against him at a different police station in Dhar. He was also associated with the dreaded Durlabh Kashyap gang in the area.

SP Virde informed that he was being questioned for the seizure of arms. When the police had taken the accused to the house, there was a dispute.

Police claimed that his condition deteriorated during interrogation. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. However, allegations of assault are also being levelled against the police in the case.

Notably, this is the second case of custodial death reported in western Madhya Pradesh within the span of five-day. Earlier, one person from Shamgarh in Mandsaur district had died under mysterious circumstances after he was arrested by the Industrial Area police on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the kin of Arjun led by the members of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) staged a protest in front of Manpur police station. They also staged a chakka jam on National Highway No 3. The family members demanded compensation and a government job for one family member.

To avoid any untoward incident, police force from five police stations have been pressed into duty.

