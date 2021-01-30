57 test positive, no death in Indore

Indore: As many as 57 patients tested positive out of 2430 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.37 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 57490. No death was reported, so toll remains at 924. According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 7,77,867. As many as 2,372 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

Department has taken 2317 more samples for testing including 1161 got RTPCR Tests. As many as 404 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 56,162 patients have also been discharged so far.