55 test corona positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 55 patients tested positive out of 1,881 sample reports received on Friday. Number of positive cases crossed 50 mark after 13 days and first time in February.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.92% and total number of positive cases reached 57925. No death was reported. According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Friday was 805509. As many as 1822 samples were tested negative on Friday. Department has taken 1768 samples for testing including 1441 for RTPCR. As many as 288 patients are under treatment in various hospitals.