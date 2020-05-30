55 out of 975 samples test corona positive in Indore

Indore: Rate of COVID positive patients once again fell to 5.6% on Saturday from Friday’s 6.9% as 55 out of 975 samples returned positive taking city’s corona tally to 3,483.

Three more deaths were reported on Saturday taking city toll to 132. “A 67-year-old man of Phadnis Colony, a 67-year-old man of Subhash Nagar and a 65-year-old woman of YN Road succumbed to the disease during treatment,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said. All of them had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, and hypertension, he said.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night is 35,713 and total number of samples tested positive are 3,486. As many as 882 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

“We have taken 882 more samples,” he added.

As many as 1,403 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. 176 people were discharged from quarantine centres. Total 1,951 patients have been discharged so far.

Denied admission in three hospitals, man dies in fourth

A 50-year-old patient of Adarsh Indira Nagar succumbed to disease allegedly due to delay in treatment on Saturday. Family members alleged that three hospitals refused admission suspecting him to be a suspect COVID-19 patient. “My uncle Pradeep Sharma fell sick on Saturday morning as he suffered from diarrhea and vomiting. We initially took him to Cloth Market Hospital which referred us to Suyash Hospital. They also refused to take the patient after which we reached Vishesh Hospital and got the same reply,” Sonu Tiwari, a family member said. He added that they finally took the patient to MY Hospital where he succumbed during treatment. Meanwhile, Cloth Market Hospital administration and Vishesh Hospital administration rubbished the allegation. Administrator of Cloth Market Hospital Ravi Punjabi told media that they screened the patient and found him to be a suspect case of COVID-19 as his oxygen saturation was low due to which we referred him to a yellow category hospital. “As per norms, we couldn’t take the suspected patient,” he added.

Similarly, Nodal Officer of Vishesh Hospital Dr CS Pandit said that they didn’t get any such case. “We are yellow category hospital and don’t refuse to take suspected patient. No such case came to the hospital,” he added.

MY Hospital administration said that they admitted the patient and as his condition was critical, he couldn’t be saved.