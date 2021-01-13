54 new cases, 2 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 54 patients tested positive out of 3484 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 1.55 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 56,844. Two deaths were taking the toll to 914 so far.

According to the CMHO bulletin, reports of total samples received till Wednesday was 7,21,804. As many as 3,414 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. Department has taken 3,516 more samples for testing including 1,366 for RT-PCR.

As many as 1964 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 53966 patients have been discharged so far. Department has reported 161 patients discharged as well.