5-yr-old Sarthak Rathore from Indore to star for TV soap ‘Bhabhi’

Indore: One of the youngest stars in the city, 5-year-old Sarthak Rathore has been selected to work as a child artiste in an upcoming television soap named ‘Bhabhi’. The serial will telecast on 'Star Plus' soon.

Sarthak is probably the youngest actor from Indore, who will be working in TV soap. His father Sachin Rathore said, “Sarthak has been training to become an actor and modelling even as he was younger.”

His parents are grooming him to become a television and hopefully a movie star someday. “Focusing child’s attention and energy at this age helps in building their confidence,” Rathore said.