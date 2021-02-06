49 test Covid positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 49 patients tested positive out of 2,350 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 2.09% and total number of cases reached 57718. No death was reported in last 24 hours. According to the CMHO bulletin, total samples received till Saturday was 794621 of which 2293 samples were tested negative.

Department has taken 2346 more samples including 1037 for RTPCR testing. As many as 317 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals. Total 56477 patients have been discharged so far.