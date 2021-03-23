477 C-positive, two deaths in Indore

Indore: A sudden increase in COVID cases was seen in the city as it crossed 400 mark again after 96 days. As many as 477 patients tested positive out of 4256 sample reports received on Tuesday. Last time, above 400 cases were reported on December 18 i.e. 405 cases. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 11.21 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 65373. Two deaths were reported due to which the total number of deaths increased to 947, so far. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Tuesday was 899659. As many as 3753 samples were tested negative on Tuesday.

Department has taken 4588 more samples for testing including 3459 RTPCR samples and 1129 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 2240 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 62816 patients have been discharged so far.