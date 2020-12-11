431 test corona positive, four deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 431 patients tested corona positive out of 4,489 sample reports received on Friday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 9.6 percent and total number of positive reached to 48,270. Four deaths were reported due to which total number of deaths reached 807 so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Friday night was 5,68,711. As many as 4023 samples were tested negative on Friday. Department has taken 4509 more samples for testing including 2069 RTPCR samples and 2041 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 4,779 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 42,684 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 351 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Friday as reconciliation. Department has reported 297 patients discharged as well.