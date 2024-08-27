4 Miscreants Create Ruckus, Assault Biker, Pelted Stones At A House In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four miscreants allegedly created ruckus in an inebriated state in Mahadev Nagar on Sunday evening. They also assaulted a biker and pelted stones at a house. Initially, they had an altercation with a car driver near Narayani Hospital and attempted to snatch his mobile phone. Shortly after, they assaulted a biker and trespassed into a transporter’s house during the fight.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the spot. The miscreants also dragged an elderly woman, who tried to intervene. When locals caught one of them, he threatened them with a blade and escaped. The incident occurred around 5 pm under Tilak Nagar police station limits. An assault case against Rahul Jatav from Ramabai Nagar and his three accomplices was registered based on a complaint by Deepak Parikh, a transporter and resident of Mahadev Nagar.

According to the complainant, Parikh was on his terrace when he saw four miscreants in an autorickshaw arguing with a food delivery boy and trying to snatch his mobile phone. The miscreants then assaulted the delivery boy. As the fight escalated, the miscreants began throwing stones at each other. The delivery boy ran into Parikh's house to escape, but the miscreants followed him there.

One of them picked up a stone and threw it at the house. Parikh's mother, Manju Parikh, intervened but was dragged by the miscreants. Parikh rushed to help her, resulting in injuries to him and his mother. Parikh claimed that when he reached the police station, he found the accused were already there. They were threatening the officers and even tore the uniform of a head constable. He also claimed that while he was filing the complaint, the miscreants threatened that they would be released within two hours.

However, Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Nair denied these claims, stating that there was no altercation at the station and no uniforms were torn. The four miscreants were under the influence of intoxicants and were taken to the police station.