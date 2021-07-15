Ujjain: 4 inter-state train robbers held

Ujjain: The local GRP brought on transit remand those four accused who committed a series of train robberies by manipulating signal.

The robbers used to make a signal go red by trapping a coin in the box on the outer of the Maksi Station of Ujjain-Guna railway section. The accused hailing from Haryana had committed a robbery on June 26 in the Bhind-Ratlam Express.

They have committed 6 robberies in four states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

CRIME SPREE

June 18 Mount Abu, Rajasthan

June 19 Bharuch, Gujarat

June 20 Vapi, Gujarat

June 25 Nandurbar, Maharashtra

June 26 Maksi, Madhya Pradesh

June 27 Kota, Rajasthan

The GRP was shocked by the incident of train robbery which took place on June 26. The modus operandi of the gang has led to pointing of fingers at the system.

Meanwhile, the GRP got information that Surat GRP has arrested four accused who committed train robbery.

The accused who have been identified as Rahul Valmiki, Sunny Valmiki, Sukhbir Singh and Deepak Punjabi, residents of Tohna, Haryana, were committing robbery by rigging the signal box. The gang was caught by the Surat police during routine checking.

The accused told the police that they used to place a coin in the panel of the box on the tracks. The panel did not work because of the coin and the signal remained red instead of green. In such a situation the train used to stand at the outer station. The accused used to steal cash, jewellery, electronic gadgets from the passengers by entering the compartment. Over 300 grams of gold and 500 grams of silver jewellery have been recovered from them.

GRP SP Kiranlatha Kerketta said that the accused have carried out six robberies in four states so far. They used to immediately move to the next city or state after committing a crime to evade arrest.