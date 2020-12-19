395 Covid positive cases, 3 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 395 patients tested Corona positive out of 4961 ample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 7.96 percent and total number of positive cases reached 51563. Three deaths were also reported taking total to 837 so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday night was 6,08,913. As many as 4544 samples were tested negative on Saturday. Department has taken 5027 more samples for testing including 2873 for RTPCR. As many as 4147 patients have been getting treatment in various hospitals. Total 46579 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 112 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Saturday as reconciliation. Department has reported 321 patients discharged as well.