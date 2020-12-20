386 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 386 patients tested Covid positive out of 4,949 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 7.8% and total number of positive reached 51,949. Three deaths were also reported taking toll to 840, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday night was 6,13,862. As many as 4536 samples were tested negative on Sunday.

Department has taken 4702 more samples for testing including 1851 RTPCR samples and 2851 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 4078 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 47031 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 119 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Sunday as reconciliation. Department has reported 333 patients discharged as well.