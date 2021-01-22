36 test positive, no death in Indore

Indore: As many as 36 patients tested positive out of 4233 sample reports received on Friday.Rate of positive cases was recorded at 0.85 percent and total number of positive patients reached 57265. The death toll remains 924 as no death was reported. According to the CMHO bulletin, reports of total samples received till Friday was 7,55,499. As many as 4190 samples were tested negative.

The department has taken 4218 samples including 1325 RT-PCR for testing. As many as 1198 patients are getting treatment in various hospitals. Total 55143 patients have been discharged so far.