342 test corona positive, 5 deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 342 patients were found Covid positive out of 2,288 sample reports received on Thursday. The rate of positive patients was recorded at 14.95 percent and total number of patients reached to 31,096.

Five deaths were reported in last 24 hours taking toll to 654. According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, total samples received till Thursday night was 3,45,220. As many as 1913 samples were tested negative on Thursday. “We have taken as many as 1828 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 3773 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 26669 patients have been discharged so far.

190 patients added in discharged after reconciliation

As many as 190 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Thursday as reconciliation.

The health officials said that these were the patients who were discharged but were not informed by hospitals.