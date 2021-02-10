33 test positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 33 patients tested positive out of 1968 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive cases was recorded at 1.68% and total number of positive patients reached 57842. No death was reported.

According to the CMHO bulletin, reports of total samples received till Wednesday was 802098 and 1930 of them were tested negative.

Department has taken 1931 more samples for testing including 1320 for RTPCR. As many as 308 patients are getting treatment.Total 56610 patients have been discharged so far.