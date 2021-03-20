326 new corona cases in Indore, no death

Indore: As many as 326 patients tested positive out of 4,270 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 7.63%. Total number of positive patients reached 63,153. No death was reported. According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 8,86,659. As many as 3920 samples were tested negative on Saturday. Department took 4288 more samples for testing--3112 RTPCR and 1176 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 2090 patients are getting treatment in the city. Total 61119 patients have been discharged so far.