312 test positive, four deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 312 patients tested positive out of 4600 sample reports received on Thursday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.78 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 53323. Four deaths were reported due to which the total number of deaths reached to 855, so far.

According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Thursday night was 632526. As many as 4253 samples were tested negative on Thursday. Department has taken 4913 more samples for testing including 1914 RTPCR samples and 2999 Rapid Antigen Tests.

As many as 3752 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 48716 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 167 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Thursday as reconciliation. Department has reported 314 patients discharged as well.