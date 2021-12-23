3-tier panchayat polls: No polls for 91 ward panches in Sardarpur, OBC candidates disappointed

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the nearing of the three-tier panchayat elections in the state, preparations for the polls have already begun. However, many of the candidates who belong to the backward classes are waiting for the Election Commissionís move nowadays.

There are 95 gram panchayats in Sardarpur tehsil. All these gram panchayats are reserved for STs. Therefore, elections of sarpanches will be held in all the gram panchayats. At the same time, four seats have been reserved for the backward classes here in the district panchayat, so it will take time.

No polls for 91 ward panches, 1 district member reserved for OBC

In 95 gram panchayats of Sardarpur tehsil, elections will not be held for these seats as 91 wards are reserved for backward classes panches. There are 1,415 wards present in which 95, gram panchayats are in the tehsil.

37 gram panchayat secretaries shifted

In order to conduct the gram panchayat elections in a fair and transparent manner, according to the order of the Election Commission, 37 gram panchayat secretaries of Sardarpur tehsil, who had been in the same gram panchayat for more than three years have been shifted to some other gram panchayats. The same employment assistants have been kept unchanged.

Disappointment among OBC candidates

There is disappointment among the OBC leaders as there is no decision yet on the elections to the 91 panch seats reserved for OBCs and one janpad memberís seat in the gram panchayats. These OBC leaders had made preparations to contest the elections. Now, they will be able to do so only after a nod from the Election Commission.

BJP, Cong leaders hold round of meetings

Owing to the forthcoming three-tier panchayat elections, all prominent BJP and Congress leaders are holding a round of meetings to finalise prospective candidates for the polls as this election will have a direct impact on the Assembly elections.

Administration ready, training of staff on

The administration is preparing for the three-tier panchayat elections and the model code of conduct is in force. The duties and training of employees has started. On February 16, in Sardarpur tehsil, a three-tier voting is to be held for the panchayat elections.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:03 PM IST