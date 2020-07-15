3 Idiots re-enacted in MP: 2 nurses, one sweeper perform delivery of COVID-19 woman, CHMO hides and says 'All Iz Well'

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, two nurses and a sweeper performed delivery on a COVID-19 positive woman and the said case was hidden by the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) of the COVID Care Center in the district, confirmed Obstetrician Dr. Meena Namdev.

The pregnant woman who hailed from Ajaygarh in Panna district was admitted in the COVID Care Center after testing positive for coronavirus. However, the woman went into labour and the delivery was performed by two nurses and a sweeper.

The baby and the mother are healthy, however, the nurses and the sweeper are now quarantined as they came in contact with the woman.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 798 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count in the state to 19,005, while the death toll increased by 10 to reach 673, an official said.

Four of the 10 deaths were from Indore, which is the worst-hit district in the state, while one death each was from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Bhind, Betul, Narsinghpur and Seoni, he added.

A total of 367 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 4,757 active cases, the official said.

"Of the new cases, the highest, 190, was from Gwalior, followed by 103 in Bhopal, 98 in Morena and 51 in Indore. Now Indore has 5,403 cases, including 273 deaths, Bhopal has 3,693 cases with a toll of 123. The case count in Gwalior is now 1,206, while it is 1,075 in Morena," the official said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from five districts since Monday evening, and one of the 52 districts in the state did not have an active case as on Tuesday, said a health department bulletin.

There are 1,755 active containment zones in the state at present, it added.

MP coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 19,005, active cases 4,757, new cases 798, deaths 673, discharged 13,575, people tested so far 5,21,700.

(With PTI inputs)