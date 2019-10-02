3 held with 3 stolen bikes

Indore: Police arrested three men and recovered three stolen bikes from them in Kanadiya area on Tuesday. Several tools were also recovered from them.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Anil Singh Chouhan said that acting on a tip-off, they arrested Raju alias Rajesh Karma, and Sandeep Devda of Sidhhiganj in Sehore district and Chintesh Devda of Bagli in Dewas district from near Shreeji Valley area. A bike was recovered from them and as they could not present the papers of the bike they were taken to the police station.

During questioning, they allegedly confessed that they came to the city for stealing two-wheelers, and have a previous criminal record. One of the motorcycles recovered from the accused was stolen from Musakhedi area a few days ago. Accused Raju was earlier booked by Azad Nagar, Kanadiya, Kannoud, Tejaji Nagar and Sanyogitaganj police. Chintesh was booked at Azad Nagar and Kanadiya police station for his involvement in theft incidents while Sandeep was arrested by Kannoud and Khategaon police station staff for the same.

Police said that the accused used to steal bikes from isolated places. During questioning, two more stolen bikes were recovered from the accused. The bikes were stolen from Mhow and Dewas.