294 test C-positive in Indore

Indore: As many as 294 patients tested positive out of 2,536 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 11.59%. Total number of positive patients reached 63,201. No death was reported due to which death toll remained at 944. According to the bulletin, reports of total samples received till Wednesday was 874541. As many as 2180 samples were tested negative on Wednesday.

Department has taken 2629 more samples for testing including 2539 RTPCR samples and 90 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 1865 patients are getting treatment in the city. Total 60392 patients have been discharged so far.