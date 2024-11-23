₹ 26 Lakh Fines Imposed In Food Adulteration Cases In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The food safety officers have intensified their crackdown on adulteration, imposing fines totaling to Rs 26 lakh across 24 cases.

Additional collector Gaurav Benal, presiding over the ADM court, penalised the offenders. Since January, Rs 80 lakh has been collected in similar cases, with festival-season sample reports still pending.

Railcoach Restaurant, Gramin Haat Bazar: Fined Rs 1.5 lakh for serving substandard cheese.

Kalyan Vidya Niketan, Jamnia Khurd: Fined Rs 1 lakh for manufacturing food without a license.

* Brothers Restaurant: Rs 60,000 for operating without a license.

* Khandelwal Patasha: Rs 50,000 for counterfeit sugar powder manufacturing.

* Madhur Enterprises: Rs 1.2 lakh for producing counterfeit soya lecithin, chocolates, and biscuits.

* Om Sai Traders: Rs 80,000 for selling loose coriander and soybean oil.

* Narang Cold Storage: Rs 2 lakh for selling substandard cashew nuts and ice cream.

* Dwarkadhish Dairy and Sweets: Rs 70,000 for selling poor-quality malai barfi and paneer.

* More Retail Pvt Ltd: Rs 1 lakh for selling substandard rock salt.

* Vijay Shri Sandwich: Rs 1.5 lakh for manufacturing spurious ice cream.