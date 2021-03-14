259 test positive, one death in Indore

Indore: As many as 259 patients tested positive out of 2014 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 12.86%.

Total number of positive patients reached 62411. One death was reported taking toll to 943, so far. According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday was 866555. As many as 1745 samples were tested negative on Sunday. The department took 1705 more samples for testing --1610 RTPCR and 95 RATs.

As many as 1686 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 59782 patients have been discharged so far.