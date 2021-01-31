24 test positive, no death in Indore

Indore: As many as 24 patients tested positive out of 2399 sample reports received on Sunday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 1 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 57514. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remain 924.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Sunday was 780266. As many as 2373 samples were tested negative on Sunday. Department has taken 2435 more samples for testing including 1603 RTPCR samples and 832 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 384 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 56208 patients have been discharged so far.