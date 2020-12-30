234 test positive, two deaths in Indore

Indore: As many as 234 patients tested positive out of 4,376 sample reports received on Wednesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 5.35 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 54,918. Two deaths were also reported taking the toll to 873 so far.

According to the bulletin released by the CMHO, reports of total samples received till Wednesday was 6,60,172. As many as 4,129 samples were tested negative on Wednesday. Department has taken 3,773 more samples for testing including 1446 RT-PCR samples and 2327 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 2977 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 51068 patients have been discharged so far. As many as 99 patients were added to the discharged patients list on Wednesday reconciliation. Department has reported 111 patients discharged as well.