23-Year-Old Man Drowns In Veda River, Sparking Demands For Better Infrastructure

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man drowned in Veda river after he was swept away while attempting to cross an overflowing culvert on Wednesday night. As per reports, the deceased, identified as Avinash Patel of Bhikangaon, was swept away by the strong currents of the Veda while crossing a bridge on his motorcycle.

Avinash was travelling with two friends to visit a relative when the accident occurred around 2 am. Despite the efforts of his companions, who managed to escape the situation, Avinash was unable to withstand the excessive flow of water and was swept away. His friends promptly reported the incident to the Bhikangaon police station, initiating a search operation.

The search for Avinash began at 3 am but due to the high water levels, the police were unable to locate him until the morning. At approximately 8 am, his submerged motorcycle was discovered near a culvert, prompting local villagers to join the search efforts. A group of rural swimmers, including Bhim Bare, Suresh Sirsate and others, played a crucial role in the recovery operation.

They successfully located body about a kilometre from the bridge. In the wake of this tragedy, local leaders and residents have been demanding the construction of a higher and larger culvert to prevent similar accidents in the future. Village head Mukesh Patel and other community members emphasised the need for immediate action from the administration to enhance safety measures and protect lives and property in the area.