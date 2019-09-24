Indore: Out of 14 faculties in DAVV, only six have deans

Indore: In what exposes working at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), merely six out of 14 faculties in the university have deans. Remaining faculties are running without them.

“This is a shortcoming, which is going to take toll on NAAC accreditation of DAVV,” said a senior Professor wishing anonymity.

Peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (DAVV), a statutory body of University Grants Commission (UGC), will visit DAVV for assessing its standards in November.

“The team would surely point out this DAVV’s shortcoming,” a Professor said wishing anonymity.

The faculties with deans include Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Education and Faculty of Home Science.

The vacancies are in Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Medical Science, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Ayurveda, Faculty of Physical Education and Faculty Life Sciences.

While Faculty of Physical Education is lying vacant for last one decade due to seniority dispute between two Professors - Deepak Mehta and SK Yadav, the Faculty of Law did not have dean after Prof Nirmal Pagariya’s tenure ended.

The minimum eligibility for dean is professorship. Registrar Anil Sharma said dean is appointed by Chancellor of the university.

“Keeping seniority and rotation scheme in mind, we have recommended names for deanship to the Chancellor in some faculties. For the rest, seniority will be established and names of eligible candidates will be recommended to the Chancellor,” he added.