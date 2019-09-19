Indore: IMA wins best LMA award for 12th time

Indore: Indore Management Association, an affiliate of All India Management Association (AIMA), received the award of best Local Management Association (LMA) for 12th time at a function held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Union minister of state for environment Babul Supriyo and CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant gave the award. IMA is a leading management association amongst II tier cities in the country and was selected for Best Local Management Association Award 11 times till 2016. After a gap of three years, it received it for 12th time on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Rathi president, IMA, CA Santosh Muchhal, past president, IMA, and Ashwin Palshikar secretary, IMA, received the award from union minister Babul Supriyo, Harshwardhan Neotia chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, at AIMA’s national management convention held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The best LMA award jury was headed by D Shivakumar, past president, AIMA and group executive president, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd.