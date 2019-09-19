Indore: 4 two-wheeler lifters arrested

Indore: Four persons were arrested by the team of City Crime Branch and Sanyogitaganj police in connection with stealing of two-wheelers, on Wednesday. It is said that the accused started lifting vehicles to meet their need for intoxication.

Acting on a tip-off, the police chased the accused and nabbed them from Sanyogitaganj area. Aarif Baig, Amir Patel, Guddu Patel and Sheikh Babbu of Khajrana area were caught. Two two-wheelers were also recovered from them.

The police said that during interrogation it was discovered that the main accused is Aarif. He is a labourer and he used to keep illegal weapons due to his rivalry with others.

Earlier, he was caught by police with illegal weapons and was also booked under Arms Act in 2018. In 2019, he got the bail but he started consuming intoxication and booked under the Excise Act.

It is found during investigation that all the four arrested accused are addicted of intoxication. They started stealing to meet their need. They stole vehicles and dismantled them and sold their parts in markets.