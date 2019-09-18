Indore: Temperature rises after rain break

Indore: With no rain in city on Tuesday, the temperature rose above 29 degrees Celsius after 10 days. The sun shone and provided relief to citizens who were praying for downpour to stop.

The temperature which had dropped below 24 degrees Celsius during the continuous spell of rains again crossed 29 degrees Celsius-mark.

The regional meteorological department officials have forecast relief for citizens and said city would not witness heavy rain at least for next couple of days.

The meteorological department officials warned of heavy rainfall in some parts of the state and said that Indore region would see light to moderate rainfall.

Meanwhile, city’s total rainfall reached 1176 mm (46.2 inches), which is over 12 inches above the average rainfall recorded in the city.

The break in rain increased humidity level. The humidity on Tuesday morning was 95 per cent and was 74 per cent in the evening.

“The cyclonic circulation over East Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood is likely to cause fairly widespread rainfall at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

The monsoon trough lies to the north of its normal position and is weak,” department officials said, adding, “Under influence of these conditions, the chances of heavy rain are unlikely in Indore region.”

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 29.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above the normal while the minimum temperature at 23 degrees Celsius was normal.