Indore: Stay to Malwa Mills against IMC

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted stay to Malwa Mills which had moved court following Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) notice declaring that it would confiscate the mill’s property for defaulting in paying property tax of about Rs 7.81 crore.

On behalf of Malwa United Mills, which is a unit of the National Textile Corporation, joint-manager Mayor Mendekar had moved court after receiving the notice from the IMC.

The IMC has to recover Rs 7.81 crore property tax from the mills. As it did not clear the dues, the IMC had sent a notice stating that it would recover the amount by confiscating the mill property and auctioning the same.